A look at ‘Policing in America,’ ‘Sex and the City’ death sends Peloton stock sinking

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — There are 800,000 police officers in the United States and they all have one thing in common: Their job is tough.

There are heroes among their ranks and there are those who do the badge no justice at all.

On “Banfield,” Ashleigh Banfield and guests take a look at “Policing in America.”

Former Louisiana homicide detective Rodney Demery, former NYPD police chief Phillip Banks and Mark Lamb of “Live PD” fame join the show to discuss.

