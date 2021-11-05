Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine fiasco, students accused in teacher’s slaying, ‘Rust’ finances

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — On “Banfield,” Ashleigh looks into the finances of the film “Rust,” following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Actor Dean Cain, no stranger to action scenes, joins “Banfield” to discuss the shooting.

Also on the show, being a poster child can be a good thing — especially if kids want your poster on their wall and your number on their jersey. But it can also be a bad thing, like if you’re the poster child for fudging your vaccine status in front of the whole world.

Aaron Rodgers is both, although he doesn’t see it that way. On Friday, he doubled down on what he said last August about being “immunized.” Leigh Steinberg, chairman of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment joins “Banfield” to discuss Rodgers’ situation.

Also, two 16-year-old boys in Iowa stand accused of first-degree murder in the brutal killing of their teacher. It happened in the town of Fairfield. Nohema Graber, a beloved high school Spanish teacher, was discovered beaten to death and dumped in the woods not far from the school.

Law enforcement didn’t have to look for long before the two boys were cuffed, fingerprinted and boosted into grown-up court.

Florida sheriff Mike Chitwood, retired homicide detective Rodney Demery, and “Columbine and Parkland” author Dave Cullen join the show to analyze the case.