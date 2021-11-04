Actors join call to ban guns on set, juror bounced from Rittenhouse trial, Joe Exotic wants out of prison

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s been two weeks since a rising star in the film world was shot to death on a project that by most accounts — not all — was rushed, and stretched, and troubled.

Now, a chorus of big-name actors, and others, are calling on film sets to ban real guns. We’re also hearing from the lawyers for the woman whose job was making sure the real guns being used on the movie set of “Rust” were safe. She’s Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer.

We’ve heard her lawyers claim that someone may have slipped a live bullet into a box of dummy rounds on purpose — to cause real harm.

No matter how wild that claim may seem, it’s still the armorer’s job to keep live bullets off the set at all costs — and out of any real gun on set.

Criminal defense attorney Joe Tacopina and firearms expert Steve Wolf join “Banfield” to discuss the shooting.

Thursday night, at the premiere of his new Netflix movie “Red Notice” — a film with no shortage of guns and gunfire — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson declared that he and his production company, “Seven Bucks,” will no longer use real guns on sets.

Actor Michael Chiklis, who rose to fame as L.A. detective Vic Mackey on the hit F/X show “The Shield,” echoed Johnson’s concerns.

“I have fired tens of thousands of blank rounds on camera over the course of my career and I see no reason for any of us to use a real weapon on a set ever again,” he said.

Also on the show, In Wisconsin, a teenager is on trial charged with fatally shooting two men and wounding another. It happened during the Kenosha riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who is now paralyzed.

The teenager, Kyle Rittenhouse, wasn’t from Kenosha but left his home in Antioch, Illinois and drove across state lines to be there for the protests; he borrowed a gun from a friend.

Rittenhouse is now 18 and facing first-degree murder charges. But he says he shot those three people in self-defense.

Already in the case, a juror has been bounced for making offensive comments about the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Criminal defense and civil rights attorney Mark O’Mara and jury consultant Ronald Beaton join “Banfield to discuss the case.

The Netflix show “Tiger King” may have been top on your list during the pandemic lockdown — and even if it wasn’t — you likely heard more than you need to know about its star: Joe Exotic. He is an imprisoned, gay, polygamist private zoo owner with a penchant for bad language, glittery clothes and revenge.

If you didn’t know, he also went to prison for plotting to have his rival, big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, murdered. He was sentenced to 20 years.

Now, barely a year in, Joe says he wants out of prison.

Attorney Darren Kavinoky, host of Investigation Discovery’s “Deadly Sins,” joins the show to discuss the issue.