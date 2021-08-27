Afghan activist, retired Gen. Russel Honoré discuss the latest on the situation in Afghanistan

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Pashtana Durrani, an Afghan activist and executive director of LEARN Afghanistan — who is still in the country and retired Gen. Russel L. Honoré join the show to discuss the latest.

Also, retired U.S. Army Col. Tony Shaffer and Carmen Gentile, a reporter and author who in 2010 was blinded in one eye in an RPG attack while embedded with U.S. troops near the Pakistani border discuss what may be next for the Taliban.