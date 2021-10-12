After coroner’s report, will Brian Laundrie be charged with murder soon?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Gabby Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said at a Tuesday news conference.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins “Banfield” from outside the Laundrie family home with the latest.

Mary Fulginiti, a former prosecutor and Joseph Scott Morgan, a certified death investigator, discuss the coroner’s news conference and the results of the autopsy Tuesday.

Former Navy SEAL and host of “Lone Target” on the Discovery Channel, Joel Lambert discusses the options before Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, should he be on the run.

Also, John Cuff, a former head of the Northeast Fugitive Investigation Division of the U.S. Marshals Service and Chuck Jordan, president of both the International Bounty Hunter Union and National Association of Fugitive Recovery Agents, join “Banfield.”