Alec Baldwin floats idea for film set safety, legal fallout after Astroworld, missing women in Montana

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — He has the right to remain silent, but not the inclination. Alec Baldwin, who is not under arrest, is speaking out again after the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”

The actor’s answer to gun safety on movie sets is now being called into question.

Steve Wolf, a firearms expert and stunt coordinator, joins “Banfield” to discuss the shooting.

Eight people died and scores more were hurt at the event during a Travis Scott concert in Houston when the crowd “surged.” A stampede-like push from the crowd crushed some people so tightly they became unable to breathe.

Attorney Mark Geragos joins the show to discuss the possible legal ramifications following the concert tragedy.

The world was gripped by the story of Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

For years, advocates have been begging for the same level of attention to be focused on the missing and murdered Indigenous women in Montana.

Loni Coombs, host of the Oxygen documentary “Murdered and Missing in Montana” and the film’s forensics expert, Joseph Scott Morgan, join “Banfield” to discuss the show.