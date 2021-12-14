Alex Murdaugh granted bail, car dealer accused of hiring hitmen to kill former mistress

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Organized retail crime now costs retailers an average of $700,000 per $1 billion in sales, and three-fourths of U.S. retailers saw an increase in organized retail crime in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.

First, NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who has been covering smash-and-grab robberies across the country, joins “Banfield” with a live report.

Then, Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County, Florida, and former prosecutor Susan Filan join the show to talk about the rise in crime.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on air and online.

In South Carolina, a judge has granted bail for Alex Murdaugh, despite 12 new indictments against him containing 24 new charges punishable by 500 years in prison.

Investigative journalist Andrew Davis with NewsNation affiliate WSAV joins “Banfield” to discuss the case against Murdaugh.

Chris Swecker, former assistant director of the FBI Criminal Investigations Unit, discusses the case of a Texas car dealer who allegedly hired hitmen to kill a former mistress and her boyfriend.

Last, Ashleigh Banfield explains how viewers can help those impacted by the devastating storms and tornadoes in the Midwest and Mid-South.