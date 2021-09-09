CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — More twists in the Murdaugh family murder mystery as Alex Murdaugh’s lawyer dropped some bombshells about the shooting that left his client wounded last weekend.
He says his client was far more injured than the public thinks and said Alex has a description of both the shooter and their vehicle. Also, there may be a witness.
Also, comedian Bill Engvall of the legendary Blue Collar Comedy Tour joins “Banfield” to talk cancel culture, comedy and why he’s retiring from “the road.”
Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.
Latest News
- Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught
- TSA to double fines for travelers who refuse masks
- Attorney says Alex Murdaugh shooting was not self-inflicted; injuries included entry wound, skull fracture
- Alex Murdaugh said to have description of suspect who shot him; comedian Bill Engvall talks cancel culture
- Comedian Bill Engvall explains why he’s retiring from ‘the road’