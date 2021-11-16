All eyes on Kenosha ahead of verdict, disappearance of Summer Wells, Julius Jones’ supporters fight to save his life

All eyes on Kenosha ahead of verdict, disappearance of Summer Weels, Julius Jones' supporters fight to save his life

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — There is still no word on how Kyle Rittenhouse will spend the rest of his life.

Five men and seven women spent Tuesday sorting through the business of being in utter control over Rittenhouse’s freedom.

On one hand, they have to ponder what the prosecutors told them: You “cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create.”

On the other hand, Rittenhouse’s defense team told them that “every person who was shot” that August night of 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin “was attacking Kyle.”

There’s plenty of video backing up what each side said in court.

Also on “Banfield,” we discuss the mysterious disappearance of Summer Wells.

The 5-year-old girl has been missing since June 15. Her mother, Candus, said they were planting flowers at the front of their Tennessee home with her grandmother when Summer went back inside. Her three brothers were on the internet and watching television. When her mother came inside and asked the boys “Where’s Summer?” they said she’d gone downstairs to play. But no one could find her.

Local police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spent weeks searching the property around the house. They also brought in dive teams to check nearby bodies of water. An Amber Alert was also issued.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin reports from the sheriff’s department in Rogersville, Tennessee with the latest on the search for Summer.

Supporters of death row inmate Julius Jones, including Jones’ mother Madeline Davis-Jones, visited the state Capitol on Monday with hopes of meeting with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Davis-Jones met briefly with several House Democrats before walking to Stitt’s office. An official with the Republican governor’s office said Stitt wasn’t available and asked Davis-Jones to fill out a form for visitors.

Julius’ sister, Antoinette, joins “Banfield” to discuss her brother’s case.

Vanessa Potkin of the Innocence Project and attorney Kelly Masters also weigh in.