Another arrest in case of missing NH girl, surprising turn in Maxwell saga

(NewsNation Now) — The stepmother of a girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 has been charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in her name, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, has been charged one with one count of welfare fraud on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony Montgomery, even though the girl was not living with Kayla and her husband, Adam Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was charged Wednesday with several counts, including failing to have Harmony in his custody. His lawyer entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. He has been jailed without bail.

Kevin Montgomery, Harmony’s great-uncle, joins “Banfield” to discuss her disappearance.

The trial of Jeffrey Epstein’s former significant other, Ghislaine Maxwell, has taken a breathtaking turn.

New revelations from two of the 12 jurors who convicted Maxwell have said that they too, just like the accusers who testified against her, are victims of sexual abuse.

It would not automatically have kept them off the jury if they had disclosed it to the lawyers and the judge beforehand.

Jury expert Steve Duffy joins the show to explain what could come next in the case.

One year ago, Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory over Donald Trump.

Ashleigh Banfield takes a look back to that day and examines the role of domestic terrorism in America.

Also, ever wonder why those TV preachers and megachurch pastors are so wealthy?

An Instagram account is tracking the designer clothes that worship leaders across the country wear as they preach to their not-so-wealthy congregation.

Ben Kirby, owner of the Instagram account “PreachersNSneakers” with 268,000 followers, joins “Banfield.”