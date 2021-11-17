Another ‘Rust’ lawsuit, recapping the Arbery and Rittenhouse trials, Spears lets loose on family

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The cinematographer was killed, the director wounded, and now the script supervisor on the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” says she has been scarred for life — and may never work again.

Mamie Mitchell is the latest to level some jaw-dropping claims in a lawsuit, with Alec Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed among dozens of defendants.

Mitchell claims there was a litany of errors that led to the deadly gunfire and that it was “intentional.”

Defense attorney Mark Geragos and longtime Hollywood publicist Roger Neal join “Banfield” to discuss the issue.

Also Wednesday, in the trial of the men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the country heard for the first time from the man, Travis McMichael, who actually shot Arbery dead.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial quietly sifted through day two of deliberations. While they were inside, two protesters were arrested outside the courthouse.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin reports from Kenosha.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears let loose with everything she’s been holding back for years following the end of her conservatorship.

Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, associate professor at Touro College, and probate litigator Troy Martin join the show to discuss her comments.