CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie may be dead but his story is still a mystery.
On “Banfield,” his lawyer joins the show for tough questions about the blockbuster case. Steven Bertolino faces questions about inconsistencies between the family and the police.
Also, NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins the show with a live report from Florida after answering viewer questions earlier in the day.
Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.
Latest News
- Ashleigh Banfield’s one-on-one interview with Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino
- Baldwin was told gun was ‘cold’ before movie set shooting
- Sportsmanship is winner in dramatic end to cross-country race
- García, Alvarez help Astros, Baker reach World Series
- Radio: Winter heat bills could be twice the price this year