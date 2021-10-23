Ashleigh Banfield’s one-on-one interview with Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino

Banfield: Full Episodes

Posted: | Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie may be dead but his story is still a mystery.

On “Banfield,” his lawyer joins the show for tough questions about the blockbuster case. Steven Bertolino faces questions about inconsistencies between the family and the police.

Also, NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins the show with a live report from Florida after answering viewer questions earlier in the day.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com