Banfield: A look at prison reform in America

(NewsNation Now) — There are nearly 2 million people locked up in this country, the highest number in the world, with many prison systems at 90 percent capacity or higher. So are we safer than other countries or have we created a prison industrial complex?

Social justice advocates and experts weigh in on the state of incarceration in America, including Jeff Coots, From Punishment to Public Health; Nicole Porter, The Sentencing Project; Insha Rahman, Vera Institute of Justice; Molly Gill, FAMM; and Denise Rock, Florida Cares.

