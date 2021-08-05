Banfield: An update on the Murdaugh family saga; Did the media go too far in praising NY Gov. Cuomo

(NewsNation Now) — Almost two and a half years after a night on the water turned deadly in South Carolina, police released recordings that should answer all the questions. 

Instead, they raise more. Such as: Why did it take so long to suspect a member of the Murdaugh family? Tonight, you’ll hear those police recordings yourself. 

And the saga surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues. On one hand, he was a media darling last year. Others say some members of the press dropped the ball — or maybe even carried it for him at times.

That debate tonight on Banfield.

