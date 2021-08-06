Banfield: Behind the scenes of policing in America

(NewsNation Now) — Policing in America. It’s a topic that usually elicits controversy, patriotism and protests.

Many would agree that police work is not easy. It is a calling, and it is increasingly under the lens.

Tonight, three law enforcement experts joined ‘Banfield’ for their take on some of the videos made public of officers from behind the scenes.

Jim Smith, the chief of police of Monessen, Pennsylvania, criminal justice Professor Dr. Alfred Titus, and a former NYPD homicide detective weigh in on the issue.

Also, like every Friday, the show takes a look a the lighter side of the week’s news.

