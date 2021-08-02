Banfield: Being okay with not being perfect

(NewsNation Now) — It is tough to be a teen and anti-social media makes it dangerous.

In 2018, the Pew Research Center found 90% of U.S. teens go online multiple times per day, 45% say they are online ‘almost constantly.’

Much of the content tells young people, especially young women, that they are too fat, or they are too thin, or they are too fake or they’re not pretty enough.

Many people try to get thinner or thicker or prettier or even perfect and sometimes they die trying.

On Banfield, we meet with some survivors.

Hayley Hasselhoff is model, actor and podcaster. She has a famous dad and a famous name, but her career and her message are all hers.

Tara Dervin is an aspiring filmmaker who wants to use her own sometimes painful story to change the culture.

And Amelia Milo is a singer and songwriter and actor who inspired her peers to lose those filters and love their bodies.

