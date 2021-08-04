Banfield: Cuomo rejects Democrats’ calls to resign over harassment allegations; FAA reports record number of unruly passengers

(NewsNation Now) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is running out of options and running out of time — while his most loyal supporters are just running away — after an official report detailed his alleged sexual harassment of 11 women.

Cuomo is vowing to stay on the job, even as the top Democrats at the city, state and federal levels now unanimously say it’s time for him to resign.

And, while shocking videos of airline passengers behaving badly continue to emerge, flight crews are not so shocked.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported a record of more than 3,000 unruly behavior incidents by passengers in the first half of 2021 alone, with the vast majority stemming from passengers refusing to comply with federal mask mandates.

