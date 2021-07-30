Banfield: Experts weigh in on the often misunderstood world of psychedelics

(NewsNation Now) — If you’re like most Americans, something or someone probably set you off today. If you’re like many Americans, your day was a bummer. But if you are like 1/5 of the country, your day was clinically awful. That’s because 21% of us suffer from depression, anxiety, addiction or PTSD.

Americans spend a staggering $240 billion per year on mental health services. But if what you’re doing isn’t working, or if you’re looking for a better option, a better day?

A whole new field of psychiatric science is opening up to help Americans amid a mental health crisis and an ongoing opioid epidemic. Hold on to your hat, because the science involves drugs like LSD, ecstasy, magic mushrooms and ketamine to name just a few.

They’ve been demonized for decades but many now think it’s time to reexamine them.

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

Latest News