Banfield: Members of ‘Live PD’ on policing in America; Comedians break down the lighter side of the news

(NewsNation Now) — Like most Fridays, members of the show ‘Live PD’ join ‘Banfield’ with a perspective of what it’s like on the front lines of policing in America.
K-9 trainer Deputy James Craigmyle, Sheriff Mark Lamb and Sgt. Garo Brown of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department break down a recent police encounter at Montgomery County, Maryland McDonald’s.
Also, comedians Kurt Metzger and Ken Krantz join ‘Banfield’ to take a look at the lighter of the news of the week.
