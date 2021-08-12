Banfield: Some fear history is repeating itself with Afghanistan withdrawal; Prince Andrew may now also be in trouble in London

(NewsNation Now) — Is history repeating itself?

The U.S. is set to deploy 3,000 troops to help evacuate the American embassy in Afghanistan’s capital city as a reinvigorated Taliban blankets the country.

Some are seeing shades of Saigon’s fall in 1975 and wondering if President Joe Biden pulled U.S. troops too soon.

Also, Prince Andrew’s legal problems are now officially transatlantic. While he’s in Scotland at the royal family’s annual summer shindig, 500 miles south, London’s calling. At least they may be very soon as the city’s top police official says there’s currently no investigation but that they’re reviewing all files on the Duke of York.

All of this is in light of a police investigation in America and, rumor has it, the queen is none too pleased.

