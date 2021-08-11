Banfield: Unruly passengers bring more chaos to the sky; Controversy surrounds royal reunion in Scotland

(NewsNation Now) — What is going on at 30,000 feet?

For the second time in a week, an unruly passenger had to be duct-taped to their seat by the flight crew. But this time it was a 13-year old boy.

Also, a royal get-together in Scotland as the queen’s family gathers for the first since Prince Phillip’s funeral.

However, on the agenda could be the bombshell lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. The family may already be in damage control mode following the revelation a victim of Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

