Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal; comedian reacts to Mike Richards ouster from ‘Jeopardy!’

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Should there be a statute of limitations on “offensive comments”? After stepping down as host of “Jeopardy!” Mike Richards was fired Tuesday as executive producer for jokes he made on a podcast seven years ago.
Richards may just become the answer to a trivia question himself. As the show would state it: He replaced Alex Trebek as host of “Jeopardy!” only to last five episodes before he was fired as both host and executive producer because of inappropriate jokes he’d made seven years prior.”
Comedian Ben Gleib and podcast host Ben Ferguson join the show to break down the latest in the saga.
