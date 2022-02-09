Bob Saget’s cause of death released, single mother faces jail for letting 14-year-old babysit, rise in plastic surgery

(NewsNation Now) — Bob Saget died after he hit his head and tried to sleep it off, according to his family.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the family said in a statement obtained by NewsNation. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

Dr. Ian Smith joins “Banfield” with more on the news.

Melissa Henderson, who is a single mother of five, is facing a year in prison and a $1,000 fine after she left her children under the care of her oldest child, who was 14 at the time, while she went to work amid the pandemic.

Some people are calling her decision “reckless” while others are defending the mother’s actions.

Henderson and her attorney weigh in.

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

It’s hard not to stare at your face, especially, in this new world of Zoom meetings, zoom birthdays, even zoom court appearances — you’ve probably been staring at your face a lot.

There’s even an expression for it: Zoom face. And apparently, a lot of people don’t like what they see. Plastic surgeries in 2021 were up 40% from the year before to an estimated 1.4 million surgical and nonsurgical procedures.

Dr. Corey Maas, a board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and president of the American Academy of Facial, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery, explains the surge in surgeries.