Bombshell revelations from Brian Laundrie’s sister; Prince Andrew sells $23M swiss chalet to pay legal bill

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Bombshell revelations, one after another, from the sister of Brian Laundrie. Cassie Laundrie, in a new video obtained by NewsNation, says the family isn’t speaking. She says the family lawyer “screwed me over” and said “I don’t know” when asked whether she thinks Brian killed his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin breaks down the 20 minute video of Cassie.

Also, Lois Gibson, one of the world’s best forensic artists, shares six new portraits she created of what Laundrie might look like now.

Then, royal pain. Prince Andrew’s legal bills are mounting by the millions. Is mumsie footing the bill or is he selling off his prized possessions? Columnist Rob Shuter, royal watcher Hillary Fordwich and Jim Moret, chief correspondent for “Inside Edition,” weigh in.



Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.