Bond denied for Alex Murdaugh; have authorities given up searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida reserve?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Alex Murdaugh is out of rehab with a pair of felony fraud counts staring him down. He faces several more nights in a South Carolina jail cell and possibly many more years locked up.

On Tuesday, a South Carolina judge refused to grant bond in any amount for the one-time titan among Low Country lawyers. Murdaugh is now charged not only with trying to stage his own murder but also with cheating his late housekeeper’s family out of millions in death insurance.

Before he’ll consider bond, the judge wants the defense to pony up a psychiatric assessment to support their claim that Murdaugh isn’t a threat to himself or the community. For Murdaugh, that basically means a week or more in a jail cell.

Eric Bland, the lawyer for the late housekeeper’s family, joins “Banfield.” The lawsuit he filed against Murdaugh just weeks ago paved the way for this latest batch of charges.

Also, Seema Iyer, chief legal correspondent for NewsNation affiliate WJZY and a lawyer who was there in the courtroom for the whole proceeding, joins the show to discuss the case.

Finally, the nature reserve where investigators have been searching for Brian Laundrie was reopened to the public Tuesday. Have authorities given up searching for him there?