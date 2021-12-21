Chris Noth pulled from “The Equalizer,” Louis C.K.’s new stand-up special, Gabby Petito’s family discusses new foundation

(NewsNation Now) — Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series “The Equalizer” in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately.”

Attorneys Gloria Allred and Stacey Honowitz join “Banfield” to discuss.

Comedian Pete Dominick weighs in on cancel culture and Louis C. K.’s new stand-up special, “Sorry.”

The family of Gabby Petito launched a foundation to assist victims of domestic abuse and support organizations trying to locate other missing people. Just days before Christmas, they made three substantial donations to help in that mission.

Gabby’s parents Joe and Tara join “Banfield.”

Banfield also breaks down the latest developments in the Kim Potter and Ghislaine Maxwell trials.