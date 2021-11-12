Crime in NYC, $400K lawsuit filed against Michigan officer, #FreeBritney movement rejoices

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The world-famous Rockefeller Christmas tree will arrive in Manhattan Saturday to kick off New York City’s holiday cheer. It will cross through a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route.

Crime has become a focal point in the city following the mayoral election of former NYPD Capt. Eric Adams. He’s pledged to bring back a controversial anti-crime unit that was disbanded under former mayor Bill di Blasio. That proposal has been met with criticism from Black Lives Matter.

Also, a $400,000 lawsuit has been filed against a Michigan officer in Pittsfield Township. It claims the officer caused emotional injury to a 10-year-old boy following a police chase in April.

Former NYPD Detective Thomas Ruskin, retired NYPD Detective Sgt. Bill Cannon and Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood join “Banfield” to discuss policing in America.

The #FreeBritney crowd did it. Their collective meditation in the streets, or maybe a courtroom full of lawyers and evidence, was able to give the star what she’d been asking for for years: a no-strings-attached right to spend her $60 million fortune any way she pleases and the right to lead her life any way she wants.

Comedians Pete Dominick, host of “Stand Up With Pete Dominick,” and comedian Judy Gold, author of “Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for Comedians, We’re All in Trouble,” join “Banfield.”