Deadline passes for Crumbleys to surrender, father of boy killed in Sandy Hook shooting discusses Oxford

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s been nearly 12 hours since a Michigan prosecutor took the very rare step of announcing criminal charges against the parents of an alleged school shooter.

The deadline came and went for those parents to turn themselves in.

Now, in the eyes of the law, James and Jennifer Crumbley are fugitives — and the police, U.S. Marshals and the FBI — are searching for them.

When they do decide to reappear, the couple will face, at the very least, four counts of involuntary manslaughter. One for each of the high school students their son Ethan allegedly gunned down on Tuesday, using a pistol his father had bought just four days earlier.

Attorney and legal analyst Darren Kavinoky from the series “Deadly Sins” on Investigation Discovery and Florida Sheriff Mike Chitwood from “Live PD” join “Banfield” to discuss the case.

Mark Barden, the co-founder and CEO of ‘Sandy Hook Promise,” lost his 7-year-old son in the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting. He and child and adolescent family therapist Darby Fox also discuss the Michigan shooting.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many of us had grand plans of what we hoped to accomplish during the lockdown. We were going to be healthier, be more creative, spend more time with our families.

Most of us probably didn’t totally follow through.

But one family actually did — and became rock stars in the process.

The Clark family in Tampa, Florida started a family band during the pandemic lockdown and it turned into something of a music empire.

Tens of millions of people have visited their YouTube channel and Instagram page.

The Clark family joined “Banfield” to discuss their band.