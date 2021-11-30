Deadly school shooting in Michigan, Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins, mother of missing woman speaks out

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Another high school shooting in America and another teen suspect is in custody.

Three people were killed and eight more were wounded Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan.

NewsNation’s Keleigh Beeson joins “Banfield” with the latest on the shooting.

In New York on Tuesday, the first full day of testimony in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was a very full day — and maybe crucial.

A witness identified only as “Jane” was the first of four alleged victims of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, her longtime employer and companion, to take the stand. Jane testified that Maxwell and Epstein befriended her at a summer arts camp in Michigan when she was 14 years old. She said sexual abuse started soon after at Epstein’s home in Palm Beach and continued for years.

Maxwell is charged with a half-dozen trafficking counts that could send her to prison for 80 years. Testimony continues Wednesday.

A 20-year-old Indiana woman has been missing for more than three weeks.

Lateche Norris was last seen in San Diego on Nov. 4.

She had flown there to be with her boyfriend, who had recently left a rehab center and may have been living on the streets.

Norris’ mother joins “Banfield” to discuss the search for her daughter.

Money talks. And if you have enough of it, you can often get whatever you want, regardless of laws, borders or even life-threatening risk.

For the right price, there are plenty of people out there willing to get it to you. The global black market is open for business and on the shelves is a lot more than just drugs and weapons.

It’s all documented in the gripping guerilla-style journalism in the new season of the docu-series “Trafficked,” beginning Wednesday night on National Geographic.

Journalist Mariana van Zeller joins the show to discuss the series.

Lastly, David Cay Johnston, author of “The Big Cheat: How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family” joins the show to discuss the book.