Defense rests in Jussie Smollett trial, Brooke Shields reflects on Barbara Walters interview, Gayle King looks back on R. Kelly interview

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett will now move to the closing arguments phase after Smollett’s defense attorneys rested their case Tuesday.

Smollett, 39, was charged last year with six counts of disorderly conduct after he allegedly lied to police about a phony hate crime attack in Streeterville that, prosecutors say, he orchestrated on a frigid night in January 2019.

Much of the Monday and Tuesday proceedings featured Smollett testifying in his own defense. The actor repeatedly denied the existence of a hoax and his alleged involvement in a scheme.

Smollett said something else on the witness stand that struck a nerve.

He said early on that CNN anchor Don Lemon, a friend of his, told him Chicago police weren’t buying his story.

Lemon has been reporting on the Smollett trial from day one. During a segment on it Monday night, Lemon didn’t mention his own name had come up during testimony from the defendant himself.

At 15 years old in 1980, Brooke Shields was arguably the most famous model in the world. She graced almost every major magazine cover and was the face and body behind Calvin Klein jeans. During a recent interview with Dax Shepard for his “Armchair Expert” podcast, Shields recalled an interview with Barbara Walters.

