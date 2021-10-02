Discrepancies in Laundrie’s sister’s timeline; trolls take to Brian’s defense

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Two-and-a-half weeks after Brian Laundrie supposedly set off into the Florida swamp, the pressure isn’t letting up to track him down.

But manhunt or not, the fugitive has his cheerleaders and the insults and attacks on Gabby Petito are as close as your laptop.

It was a month ago Friday that Brian Laundrie showed up back in Florida without his fiancée and cross-country travel mate. And in that time, the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito — and the manhunt for Brian — have mesmerized the nation and a few other nations.

Overwhelmingly, that attention has been supportive, sympathetic, loving toward Petito and her grieving family — and much less so toward the Laundries.

However, supporters of Brian Laundrie have set up camp for themselves on Reddit, Twitter and Facebook.

Kris Mohandie, a forensic psychologist, joins “Banfield” to discuss these online communities.

Also, Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, saw her brother in the days following his return to Florida without Petito, despite her previous comments.

Cassie Laundrie said last month she had not spoken to her brother since he returned to Florida without Petito on Sept. 1.

“I haven’t been able to talk to him,” Laundrie told ABC News last month. “I wish I could talk to him.”

However, NewsNationNow.com reporter Brian Entin exclusively confirmed that Cassie Laundrie was at the Fort De Soto campground at the same time as the rest of the family in early September.

Entin joins “Banfield” for the latest on Cassie and Brian Laundrie.