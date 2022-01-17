Exposing online scammers, Sgt. grabs young officer by the throat and a winter wrath

(NewsNation Now) — Hackers and scammers have declared war on all of us and right now, they are winning. Nicole Vowell, a former news reporter who covered scams for nearly 10 years, was recently taken for $13,000 in an online scam. She joins the show.

Chris Swecker, former head of the FBI’s Criminal and Cyber Investigations, also weighs in on the problem.

And scam baiter Aria Inthavong talks about turning the table on the criminals.

Then, Thomas Ruskin, a security consultant and retired detective with the New York Police Department, and Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey, a retired 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, discuss a situation involving a sergeant grabbling a young officer by the throat.

NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily discusses the wild weather we’ve been having, from snow in the south to tornadoes touching down.

We are also honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and remembering Betty White.