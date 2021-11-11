First ‘Rust’ lawsuit filed, ‘Hot Bench’ judges talk Rittenhouse trial, mother fights online sex abuse

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — They said it was sabotage, possibly murder, but the district attorney in the Alec Baldwin movie disaster says hold your fire, and that could spell trouble for the armorer’s lawyer.

A gaffer on set for “Rust” who befriended the late cinematographer — and who called out safety shortcuts — is the first to file a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and almost two dozen others. Serge Svetnoy claims he personally suffered “severe emotional distress” because of the negligence of other crew members and production staff.

Judges Tanya Acker, Patricia DiMango and Michael Corriero from the television show “Hot Bench” join “Banfield” to discuss the legal fallout from the “Rust” shooting, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the Astroworld disaster.

Sexual predation is an alarming subject, especially in the days since a teenage kidnapping survivor’s story went viral on TikTok; she used a hand signal to escape her abductor. Roo Powell is a 38-year-old mother of three who started SOSA, a nonprofit keeping kids safe from online sex abuse. She employs a 15-year-old and 13-year-old as predator bait.

She joins “Banfield” to discuss her work and her new docuseries on Discovery Plus, “Undercover Underage.”