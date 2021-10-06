Gabby Petito’s parents tell Laundrie to turn himself in; hiker addresses reports he was seen on the Appalachian Trail

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Aug. 27 is turning out to be an interesting date in the Gabby Petito case — and possibly the day she died.

At 8 p.m. Aug. 26, a TikTokker named Jessica Schultz said she saw Brian Laundrie trying to park that infamous white van at the Spread Creek Campground in Grand Teton National Park.

The next day, Aug. 27, Jessica is certain that she sees that same van again in the same area. Then, later in the day, at 1 p.m a witness named Nina Angelo, says she saw Brian and Gabby fighting at a restaurant 10 miles away in Jackson, Wyoming.

Later, after the alleged fight at 6 p.m. that same evening, a YouTuber named Red, White and Bethune spotted the white van back at the camping spot where it was seen earlier that day and the day before.

This is the same day Gabby’s mother got a strange text from Gabby’s phone.

“Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”

But Gabby never calls her grandfather Stan.

On Aug. 29, another TikTokker named Miranda Baker says she picked up a hitchhiker from that area who looked like Brian Laundrie.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins “Banfield” with a live report from the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida.

Hiker Julie Sheehan joins “Banfield” to discuss reports that Brian Laundrie may have been spotted on the Appalachian Trail.

Former Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigation Unit Chris Swecker discusses the latest efforts to find Laundrie.