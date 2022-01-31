Hero mail carrier saves elderly lady; Kathie Durst vanished 40 years ago

(NewsNation Now) — We begin with a quick wrapup of today’s headlines, including the pummeling Nor’easter and Joe Rogan’s comments about Spotify.

Then, a postal worker saves an elderly woman’s life after noticing something strange. You’ll hear from the mail carrier, plus the officer who found the woman trapped in her home.

It was a headline for a few days, but it’s been in the cold-case file for decades. Now, 40 years after Kathie McCormack vanished, we speak with three people who have kept her story alive.

Joe Becerra is a retired New York State police investigator who reopened McCormack’s case in 1999 and laid the groundwork for Robert Durst’s indictment last year. Lisa DePaulo is a journalist who’s covered this case, and many others tied to Durst, for more than 20 years. And Ellen Strauss was Kathie Durst’s dear friend and confidante.