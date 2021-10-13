Interview with coroner in Gabby Petito case; experts discuss possible warning signs of domestic violence

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie’s father made his first public appearance since Gabby Petito’s cause of death was revealed.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins “Banfield” with the latest on the Laundrie family as well as his interview with Teton County, Wyoming Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

Also, Larry Koblinsky, professor emeritus of forensic science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, joins “Banfield” to explain what sort of DNA evidence investigators may have been able to recover in the case.

Last, psychotherapist Robi Ludwig and author and legal analyst Lis Wiehl discuss domestic violence and the role it may have played in the Petito case.