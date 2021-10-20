CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After 38 days of searches, sightings and some surprises, the Brian Laundrie manhunt appears to have ended where it began: in the Carlton Nature Reserve in Florida.
Human remains were discovered in that swamp Wednesday, and while autopsy results will take a few days, most signs are pointing to it being Brian.
NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins “Banfield” with a live report from the Carlton Reserve.
Then, NewsNation’s Tom Negovan joins the show with a report from Gabby’s hometown of Blue Point, N.Y., where a makeshift memorial continues to grow.
Also, Marc Klaas and Erin Runnion, two parents who have lost children to violence, discuss their search for closure.
Last, Mark O’Mara, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor and former federal prosecutor Mary Fulginiti join the show to explain what, legally speaking, could be next for the Laundrie family.
Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.
Latest News
- Is the Brian Laundrie manhunt over? Parents who lost children to violence discuss journey for closure
- Radio: Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland massacre
- Radio: How supply chain woes are impacting restaurants
- Radio: FBI: Human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie
- What’s next for Brian Laundrie’s parents?