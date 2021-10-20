Is the Brian Laundrie manhunt over? Parents who lost children to violence discuss journey for closure

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — After 38 days of searches, sightings and some surprises, the Brian Laundrie manhunt appears to have ended where it began: in the Carlton Nature Reserve in Florida.

Human remains were discovered in that swamp Wednesday, and while autopsy results will take a few days, most signs are pointing to it being Brian.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins “Banfield” with a live report from the Carlton Reserve.

Then, NewsNation’s Tom Negovan joins the show with a report from Gabby’s hometown of Blue Point, N.Y., where a makeshift memorial continues to grow.

Also, Marc Klaas and Erin Runnion, two parents who have lost children to violence, discuss their search for closure.

Last, Mark O’Mara, a criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor and former federal prosecutor Mary Fulginiti join the show to explain what, legally speaking, could be next for the Laundrie family.