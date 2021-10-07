Joe Petito and parents of other children lost to homicide explain how they found a purpose

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Amid news that Brian Laundrie’s father helped assist in the search for his missing son at a 24,000-acre Florida reserve Thursday, Gabby Petito’s father joined “Banfield” to discuss his daughter’s case.

Also on the show, parents who have lost their children to homicide discuss their journeys. John Walsh, the television show host who has helped catch dozens of fugitives, joins fellow members of what he calls “the worst club in America.”

One of those guests: Beth Holloway, whose 18-year-old daughter, Natalee, disappeared while she was on a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005. The case garnered intense media coverage.

Also appearing on the show is Erin Runnion, whose 5-year-old daughter Samantha was abducted from outside their California home and murdered.

They describe their experiences and how they have continued to advocate for other missing children.