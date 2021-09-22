John Walsh on getting justice for Gabby Petito’s family; new updates in the Murdaugh saga

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The body of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito has been identified, the FBI confirmed in a tweet.

The Teton County coroner ruled the death a homicide, but the cause of death is pending final results, the tweet said.

The body was found in Grand Teton National Park.

John Walsh, the man who has helped collar more than 1,400 fugitives during his long career as host of “America’s ‘Most Wanted” joins “Banfield” to answer the question: can he help bring justice to Gabby’s family?

Also, there are two kinds of legal documents swirling around the Murdaugh saga in South Carolina. There are new ones — with more seeming to come in by the hour. And there are the old ones — dusty with age, hidden for years, that have just come to light. Both are delivering some blockbuster claims.