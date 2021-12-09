Jury convicts Smollett, latest on Ghislaine Maxwell trial, avoiding holiday shopping scams

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It took Chicago prosecutors almost three years to try Jussie Smollett and it took a jury roughly nine hours to convict him. Now, Smollett is facing the high cost of a hate crime that, according to the jury, never happened.

Defense attorney Trent Copeland — a veteran legal analyst and civil rights trial lawyer, Stacey Honowitz of the Florida State Attorney’s office and public relations expert Evan Nierman join “Banfield” to discuss the verdict.

Could Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend and alleged accomplice, take the witness stand in her trial?

Honowitz, royal watcher Hilary Fordwich and attorney Josh Schiffer — whose firm represents one of Epstein’s alleged victims — join the show.

In just a matter of weeks, it will be the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Jenna Ryan is a real estate agent who boarded a private jet bound for former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C.

Some of her new friends then stormed the Capitol. Ryan has since pled guilty to parading on Capitol grounds without permission. Because of that, she’s headed to jail for 60 days.

Larry Levine, director and founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants will be helping Ryan prepare for her time in jail. He joins “Banfield” to discuss.

Lastly, Bill Stanton, author of “Prepared Not Scared: Your Go-To Guide For Staying Safe In An Unsafe World” joins “Banfield” with tips on avoiding holiday shopping scams.