Latest turn in Gabby Petito’s disappearance; remembering comedy icon Norm Macdonald

Banfield: Full Episodes

Posted: | Updated:

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An idyllic cross-country road trip was all documented on social media but only one-half of the couple would return — and he is not currently talking to police about the whereabouts of his girlfriend.

Gabby Petito’s father joins “Banfield” to discuss his daughter’s disappearance.

Also, the end of a celebrity sex cult as another NXIVM leader was sentenced to prison. But should the cult leader’s second-in-command have received more time behind bars?

Lastly, another “Saturday Night Live” star dead way too soon. Ashleigh shares a special tribute to the hilarious Norm Macdonald on “Banfield.”

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9c on NewsNation.

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com