Latest turn in Gabby Petito’s disappearance; remembering comedy icon Norm Macdonald

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An idyllic cross-country road trip was all documented on social media but only one-half of the couple would return — and he is not currently talking to police about the whereabouts of his girlfriend.
Gabby Petito’s father joins “Banfield” to discuss his daughter’s disappearance.
Also, the end of a celebrity sex cult as another NXIVM leader was sentenced to prison. But should the cult leader’s second-in-command have received more time behind bars?
Lastly, another “Saturday Night Live” star dead way too soon. Ashleigh shares a special tribute to the hilarious Norm Macdonald on “Banfield.”
