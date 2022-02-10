Majority of Brad Pitt’s post-Katrina affordable houses are unlivable; the possibility of your brain being hacked

(NewsNation Now) — In 2006, Hollywood a-lister and part-time New Orleans resident Brad Pitt unveiled a building plan whose name now reeks of irony: “Make it Right.” World-class architects would build 150 world-class houses for sale to Lower Ninth Ward residents — that was a requirement — at far below cost: around $150,000 each.

Pitt himself kicked in $5 million of his own money and raised millions more.

But now, only six out of the 109 home built are in “reasonably good shape.”

Ron Austin, who filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of “Make it Right” homeowners, and urban geographer Judith Keller, join “Banfield” to discuss what happened.

Also, when the internet and then social media took over our lives, criminals were suddenly able to scam us out of passwords and personal information and commit widespread fraud.

But what if, instead of our bank accounts, the crooks were after our brains?

It sounds like a movie plot but that science fiction is now becoming science fact.

Just last month, Elon Musk announced that his company, Neuralink, was about to start testing its brain implants on human subjects.

Ashleigh takes a look into the new technology.