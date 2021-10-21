Manhunt for Laundrie ends; answering viewer questions about Gabby Petito case

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s official: The dental records say so, the skeletal remains found in a Florida reserve have been identified by the FBI as Brian Laundrie’s.

The manhunt for the central figure in the saga of Gabby Petito’s homicide has come to an end.

Brian’s parents got a brief visit from the North Port police Thursday where their lawyer says they were informed the bones in the swamp indeed belonged to their son.

While the only person of interest in the death of Petito is dead, the case is not closed. It is still unknown how Brian Laundrie died or what was written inside his notebook that was found by detectives.

