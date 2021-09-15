Murdaugh expected to turn himself in; police report details fight between Petito and her fiancé

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Alex Murdaugh, who is wounded, disgraced and in detox, is now facing charges in connection with his own shooting. The onetime heir to a legal dynasty is expected to turn himself in to police Thursday.

Attorney Mark O’Mara, investigative reporter Andrew Davis and attorney Susan Williams join the show to explain the latest in the South Carolina legal drama.

The lawsuit of a woman alleging sexual assault against Prince Andrew just took a major step forward. Her lawyer joins “Banfield.”

Also, the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito continues with her boyfriend being declared a person of interest in that case as a police report details a fight between them in Utah.