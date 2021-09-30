New body camera footage in Petito case; forensic artist explain what Laundrie may look like; an update in the Murdaugh case

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — New police body camera video shows a different angle from the domestic dispute in Utah between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito that has been so heavily scrutinized. For the first time, the public is hearing Gabby herself describe being grabbed by Laundrie.

The FBI was back at the Laundrie home in home Florida on Thursday. According to the federal agency, however, they were only there to look for personal items they can use to track Brian down.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin joins “Banfield” with the latest from outside the Laundrie family home.

Also, Lois Gibson, one of the world’s best forensic artists speculates on what Laundrie might look like now.

