New DNA technology could help in JonBenet case, person of interest in Illinois triple homicide

(NewsNation Now) — New advances in genetic DNA testing technology could help Colorado police in their investigation into the murder of JonBenet Ramsey, whose death has perplexed investigators and the nation for 25 years.

Attorneys Gloria Allred and Stacey Honowitz along with forensic scientist George Schiro join “Banfield” to discuss the case.

Just days before Christmas Eve, evil came to Rockford, Illinois.

Andrew Hintt and his two young boys were gunned down inside their own home. On Wednesday, a person of interest was named in the case.

A 24-year-old man is thought to be one of the last people to see Andrew Hintt alive. U.S. marshals arrested him Tuesday, but only for parole violations.

Shane Woody, the chief of police in Belvidere, Illinois, joins “Banfield” to discuss the tragedy.

Some “Wheel of Fortune” fans are vowing to never watch the show again because of how the bonus round played out on Tuesday’s episode.

Jon Hansen, an Emmy-winning television, radio and podcast host who knows more about game shows than most anyone, joins “Banfield” to discuss.