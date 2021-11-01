North Port chief on Laundrie search, Baldwin speaks, plus parents and cops on OnlyFans

(NewsNation Now) — North Port’s police chief answered complaints that his department lost sight of Brian Laundrie in the week he disappeared, and likely died. NewsNation’s Brian Entin has the story.

Alec Baldwin told people on camera this weekend the accident that caused Halyna Hutchins’ death was a “one in a trillion” event. Publicist Roger Neal reacts.

Victoria Triece was asked not to volunteer at her kids’ school because she has an OnlyFans account. She and her lawyer, Mark Nejame join the show to discuss.

Live PD’s Andrea Zendejas left the police force because her OnlyFans account took off. She describes what it’s been like to switch careers.

