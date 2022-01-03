Omicron preventing businesses from opening, Drew Peterson’s murder conviction and what’s up with Antonio Brown?

(NewsNation Now) — Hope you had a great holiday because getting back to normal is turning out to be a colossal mess.

Travel plans have been up ended, schools are shutting down and hospitals are filling up faster than you can say “happy New Year.” And good luck finding one of those half-billion COVID tests the president promised us. Most big chain pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have plastered homemade sharpie signs on their front doors saying “nothing to see here.” We are also now dealing with fake tests.

NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin joins shows us how the winter wave of COVID cases are impacting employers. And NewsNation Washington correspondent Kellie Meyer discusses the president’s rapid test promise.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease MD, and Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA , join us to discuss the FDA adjusting the age for people to get a booster, making 12-15-year-olds now eligible.

An ex-cop who was convicted of murdering his third wife only after his fourth wife disappeared has gotten himself one last chance at a new trial. His name is Drew Peterson. New York “super lawyer” and Cornell Law School professor Randy Zelin weighs in.

Then, Dr. Matthew Sacco, a health and sports performance psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic, talks about Antonio Brown’s on-field antics.