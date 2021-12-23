Jury finds Potter guilty of manslaughter, another accusation against Chris Noth, policing in America

(NewsNation Now) — Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.

It’s the second time this year a Minnesota jury has convicted a Minnesota police officer of killing a suspect.

Attorney Mark Geragos and retired homicide detective Rodney Demery join “Banfield” to discuss.

There’s another lurid allegation against Chris Noth, the actor best known for his long-running roles on television’s “Law and Order” and “Sex and the City.” Accuser number four is the first so far to tell her story on-camera. She told it Thursday afternoon, in a virtual news conference alongside her powerful and well-known attorney, Gloria Allred.

Meanwhile, actor James Franco is breaking his silence about the sexual misconduct allegations made about him.

Last summer, Franco, 43, settled a lawsuit filed by two women who were his former acting students, claiming that he abused his power by exploiting them under the guise of giving them opportunities.

Franco has kept quiet until he discussed the allegations recently on The Jess Cagle Podcast on SiriusXM. He admitted to sleeping with students, but said that wasn’t his plan.

Public relations expert Evan Nierman and Dr. John Duffy, a clinical psychologist, discuss the allegations against the actor.

Nearly 40 years ago, a single mother was brutally raped and murdered in her own home. Her two very young daughters were there at the time and also stabbed repeatedly. The girls survived and one of them was able to identify a suspect who spent more than three decades in prison.

But now, that man has been released from prison with real doubts he committed the murder.

So, who is the real killer?

Last, Rodney Demery, former El Paso Officer Andrea Zendejas and former SWAT official Chad Ayers join “Banfield” to discuss the state of policing in America.