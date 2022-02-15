Putin’s secret getaway, housing homeless people and pregnant after 50

(NewsNation Now) — On the verge of a Russian attack, Ukraine and its allies warn Vladimir Putin: Don’t do it. But do warnings even matter to a guy who has everything, including a $1.4 billion secret getaway? Kathryn Stoner, professor of political science at Stanford University, talks about whether sanctions will work to prevent a Russian invasion of its neighbor.

Plus, we have the latest on the “Rust” movie shooting, Prince Andrew’s settlement and a big payout for the families of Sandy Hook victims.

Then, America’s homeless crisis could soon be knocking on your door. Multiple cities are asking families to let the homeless move in with them. Is your city and your spare bedroom next on the list? Richie Greenberg, a former mayoral candidate in San Francisco; Christi Carpenter, the executive director of the East Bay nonprofit Safe Time; and Alex Busansky, the founder and president of Impact Justice, weigh in on the idea.

Also tonight, what you need to know about starting a family after hitting 50. Dr. John Duffy, a clinical psychologist and best-selling author, and Liz Layton, who gave birth to her first child at 50 years old, share their advice.

